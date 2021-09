PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sight and sound not seen in more than a year-and-a-half: excited students heading back into a school building without the boundaries of virtual learning. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends,” student Iman Clark said. “I’ve only been able to see them through a little glass screen.” Hundreds of students filed into the Science Leadership Academy Tuesday morning for the first day of school for the Philadelphia School District. Parents looked on as they were finally able to see their children off to in-person learning for the first time since the pandemic. “Oh my goodness, I’m so elated,” a parent...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO