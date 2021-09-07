Bernhard to step down as VP for research in June 2022

The University of Notre Dame will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States in several ways Saturday (Sept. 11). Student Government, in collaboration with Campus Ministry, has organized a 30-minute prayer service on the South Quad to begin at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane was flown into 1 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. Notre Dame President Emeritus Rev. Edward A. “Monk” Malloy, C.S.C., will preside, as he did for a Mass of remembrance in the same location on the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001. Mary Elizabeth Stern, director of faith and service in Student Government, will serve as emcee, and the Notre Dame Folk Choir will provide music. A livestream of the service will be available here.

