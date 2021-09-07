CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Bernhard to step down as VP for research in June 2022

By Cidni Sanders
nd.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert J. Bernhard, vice president for research at the University of Notre Dame, has announced that he will not seek reappointment when his term ends June 30. A search committee is being convened to identify a successor. Elected to the role in May 2007 after joining Notre Dame from Purdue...

news.nd.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Plainview Daily Herald

HSC names McMahon Sr. VP of Research and Innovation

Lance R. McMahon has been appointed the as the new senior vice president of the Office of Research and Innovation for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC). McMahon was appointed by president Lori Rice-Spearman on Tuesday. He will also have an appointment in the Jerry H. Hodge TTUHSC...
ECONOMY
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University senior VP awarded top science research honor

UNION, NJ — Kean University Senior Vice President for Research Jeffrey H. Toney has been named a fellow of Sigma Xi, the prestigious Scientific Research Honor Society. Toney, who is also a visiting professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is one of 15 members selected for the 2021 cohort for “exceptional contributions” to society and scientific enterprise. Members are nominated by leaders of Sigma Xi and are selected on a competitive basis.
UNION, NJ
nd.edu

Human Resources announces 2021 Presidential Award recipients

The Presidential Awards recognize staff members for their significant contributions to the betterment of the University and whose actions exemplify Notre Dame’s Core Values: Accountability, Teamwork, Integrity, Leadership in Excellence and Leadership in Mission. Any Notre Dame employee can nominate a staff member for an award. A selection committee reviews the nominations and presents recommendations to the Executive Vice President and the Vice President of Human Resources for final approval. There are nine recipients of the award for 2021.
NOTRE DAME, IN
nd.edu

Provost announces organizational changes in office

A series of changes in the organizational structure of the Office of the Provost were announced in an email to faculty and academic staff this week. According to Charles and Jill Fischer Provost Marie Lynn Miranda, the new structure will reduce duplication of efforts and improve the office’s ability to manage key academic and University priorities.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Notre Dame, IN
Newsbug.info

Purdue Agricultural Biological Engineering program ranked No. 1

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University’s Agricultural and Biological Engineering (ABE) undergraduate program has earned the No. 1 ranking in its category in the annual U.S. News & World Report undergraduate program rankings for the 11th consecutive year. U.S. News also ranked Purdue’s ABE graduate program No. 1 earlier this year....
COLLEGES
nd.edu

Notre Dame commits to carbon neutrality by 2050

The University of Notre Dame committed to becoming a carbon neutral campus by 2050 and to a reduction in carbon dioxide of at least 65 percent from 2005 levels within the next nine years, University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced today during opening remarks at the first keynote event for this year’s Notre Dame Forum, which has as its theme “Care for Our Common Home: Just Transition to a Sustainable Future.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

Sinai Chicago CEO to step down

Karen Teitelbaum will leave her position as president and CEO of Sinai Chicago health system at the end of this year. She will assume the role of senior executive consultant through June 30, 2022, to assist with the transition to new leadership, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#University President#Original Research#Vp#C S C#Catholic#Notre Dame Research#Cummins Inc#Fahey 17 Nd Edu
nd.edu

Kroc Institute welcomes seven new Ph.D. students, names fellowship recipients

Seven new students representing six disciplines recently began the Kroc Institute’s interdisciplinary doctoral program in peace studies. Incoming students were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants from around the world. The University of Notre Dame program is a partnership between the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, part...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Alabama NewsCenter

Auburn University teams with Tuskegee University for STEM student research opportunities

A new collaboration between Auburn University and Tuskegee University aims to provide opportunities for Tuskegee students to explore new educational and career paths through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research mentorships with Auburn graduate students and faculty. Maria Soledad Peresin, associate professor of forest biomaterials in Auburn’s School of...
AUBURN, AL
uga.edu

UGA College of Engineering

The University of Georgia College of Engineering has named Bjorn Birgisson, a professor at Texas A&M University and an accomplished educator with experience leading engineering education and research programs in the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden, as the next chair of UGA’s School of Environmental, Civil, Agricultural and Mechanical Engineering. He will assume his position in January 2022, succeeding the school’s founding chair, Sidney Thompson.
COLLEGES
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley’s undergrad engineering programs ranked #2 nationwide

Berkeley Engineering’s undergraduate program has retained its second-place standing in the new annual rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, tying it with Stanford University. The College of Engineering continues to offer the highest-ranked public university program. The latest edition of U.S. News rankings assessed 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nd.edu

Joel Curran appointed Notre Dame’s VP for public affairs and communications

Joel G. Curran, vice chancellor for communications at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and an award-winning public relations professional, has been appointed vice president for public affairs and communications at the University of Notre Dame, President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced today. “Joel Curran is a talented, highly...
NOTRE DAME, IN
bc.edu

BC Lynch Professor Laura O’Dwyer Receives National Science Foundation Grant

Laura O'Dwyer, Professor of Measurement, Evaluation, Statistics & Assessment at the Lynch School of Education and Human Development has received a prestigious interdisciplinary grant from the National Science Foundation. The 5-year grant will support the launch of a new science and technology center. The NSF Center for Chemical Currencies of a Microbial Planet.
EDUCATION
kennesaw.edu

Kennesaw State professor builds engineering research culture through lab

First arriving at Kennesaw State University in 2009 as an adjunct professor, he has garnered countless accolades for his research and teaching capabilities, collecting nearly $500,000 in external research funding and earning the institution’s 2021 Distinguished Faculty Award and 2020 Outstanding Research and Creative Activity Award. Despite the recognition, he...
KENNESAW, GA
nd.edu

Notre Dame to commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

The University of Notre Dame will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States in several ways Saturday (Sept. 11). Student Government, in collaboration with Campus Ministry, has organized a 30-minute prayer service on the South Quad to begin at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane was flown into 1 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. Notre Dame President Emeritus Rev. Edward A. “Monk” Malloy, C.S.C., will preside, as he did for a Mass of remembrance in the same location on the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001. Mary Elizabeth Stern, director of faith and service in Student Government, will serve as emcee, and the Notre Dame Folk Choir will provide music. A livestream of the service will be available here.
NOTRE DAME, IN
dbusiness.com

U-M to Lead Research Team Bringing VR Robots to Construction Sites

The National Science Foundation has announced it is providing $2 million to a University of Michigan-led research team in Ann Arbor to enable robots to learn from workers at construction sites. The goal is to make the industry safer and more attractive to workers. “Construction is much more dynamic and...
ENGINEERING
auburn.edu

Auburn to expand Industry 4.0 research, education, training and innovation capabilities with DoD award

The Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems, or ICAMS, at Auburn University is the recipient of a $7.2 million award from the Department of Defense’s, or DoD, Office of Industrial Policy’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, or IBAS, to encourage small and medium-sized manufacturers to adopt the advanced technologies associated with Industry 4.0 or smart manufacturing. The award will allow the center to increase efforts to improve the skills of the next generation of engineers and the existing workforce to take full advantage of those technologies in their operations.
AUBURN, AL
Inside Higher Ed

The Future of the Academic Conference

American Historical Association/Marc Monaghan — Like colleges and universities, scholarly associations had been looking forward to something resembling a normal academic year. That meant scheduling in-person annual conferences again, after more than year of virtual programs. The Delta variant has of course frustrated those plans and led some organizations to...
COLLEGES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kennesaw State University presidential search committees named

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named the two committees responsible for conducting a national search for the next president of Kennesaw State University — the Presidential Search and Screen Committee and the Regents’ Special Committee. “Kennesaw State University’s next president will play a critical...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy