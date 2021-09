KIXS 108 is your Texas Longhorn headquarters for the 2021 football season. The Texas Longhorns will open up the 2021 regular season against Louisiana Lafayette on Saturday at 3:30 on their home field. If you look back at history, this is a great way to start out the season. If you remember back sixteen years ago, The Texas Longhorns national championship season began the exact same way! A home opener against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. Nearly on the exact date as well, Sept. 3, 2005. Will history repeat itself?

