Why Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ made these 7 changes to the fairy tale

Cinderella's Camila Cabello stuffed her fabulously voluminous gown into a car to join Tony winners Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and James Corden in the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke. The four performers sang Cabello's "Million To One," songs from Mamma Mia!, Dreamgirls as well as Menzel's hits from Frozen and Wicked on the way to Cinderella's premiere, which arrived on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. Cabello revealed she prepared for her first date with Shawn Mendes with two shots of tequila and a rendition of "Defying Gravity." Menzel talked about that famous Adele Dazeem flub from the 2014 Oscars. Porter said his first reaction to John Travolta's blunder was, "'She's gonna be a household name within 24 hours! I need someone to say my name wrong!'" Corden asked Menzel if she's spoken with Travolta since the bungled intro. "He's written so many nice, apologetic emails. He's sent flowers. He's so kind," she said. "I just always say, 'No worries. It was the best thing that ever happened to me.'" Enjoy the delightful video below!

