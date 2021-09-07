CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

COMMERCIAL BURGLARY INVESTIGATION - WARWICK TOWNSHIP -

 9 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District & Sector Designation: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD was dispatched to a commercial premises located in the 1200 block of Brunnerville Road, in Warwick Township, for vandalism. It was reported that the front window was broken out and unknown if anyone went in or stole anything. Investigating patrol observed a front ground level window which had been broken out. The window faces Brunnerville Rd. The window had a large hole in it and then was opened upwards. It appeared as though someone had entered the business . A member of the NLCRPD forensics team took photographs of the entry point and room where entry was made and completed forensic crime scene processing.

Public Safety
Warwick Township Robbery Investigation Concludes Without Charges

NLCRPD District & Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD has completed an investigation into a reported robbery in Warwick Township, this investigation is concluded without charges being filed despite the identification of all involved parties connected with the crime. The NLCRPD was dispatched to a reported man with a gun, and a street robbery that was to have occurred at Brookfield Lane and Laurie Lane in Warwick Township. This call was originally dispatched to the Lititz Borough Police Department at a business venue in the Borough. It was determined the crime actually took place at the intersection of Brookfield Lane and Laurie Lane in Warwick Township.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lockport Township Homicide Investigation

On 08/31/2021, at approximately 6:35 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Oak Avenue just west of Brassel Street in unincorporated Lockport Township for a shooting that had just occurred. Witnesses of shooting indicated that the victim later identified as Patrick Taylor (age 39)...
LOCKPORT, IL
Domestic Dispute - Handgun reportedly Involved - Warwick Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. 911 dispatch to the NLCRPD reporting a domestic dispute involving a man with a handgun. There was further reporting that the female caller was hiding with several children. NLCRPD patrols arrived and detained the male party subsequently locating a handgun that was lawfully possessed by the subject.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Theft From Vehicle - Warwick Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating thefts of miscellaneous property stolen from vehicles in Warwick Township in the vicinity of Cambridge Lane and nearby Millway Road. The owner of the vehicle reported the theft of assorted items from her vehicle during this criminal intrusion into the vehicle. Loss is estimated at approximately $250.00 Items stolen are listed as follows:
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Arrest made in Albany Mayor Bo Dorough home burglary investigation

A 26-year-old man is in the Dougherty County Jail on a burglary charge in connection to the January 2020 burglary of Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home. Albany police say that Javond Hall was arrest in Miramar, Florida August 23 and transported back to the Dougherty County Jail where he is facing a charge of burglary in the first degree (forced entry).
ALBANY, GA
State Police Investigating Theft of $2,800 in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident where $2,800 cash and other items were stolen from a building in Jackson Township. Around 12:32 p.m. on August 23, Franklin-based State Police responded to a location on Donation Hill Road in Jackson Township for a report of a theft.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
NLCRPD PROVIDES THEFT ALERT - PARKED VEHICLES WARWICK TOWNSHIP

Theft Alert – The NLCRPD is being dispatched to, investigating, and reporting of property stolen from vehicles in Warwick Township in the vicinity of Cambridge Lane. In one instance there was a theft of a handgun from one of the vehicles that were entered. Residents are being reminded to lock their parked vehicles and to report and thefts or suspicious activities to the NLCRPD. More details to follow as they become available.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Crash Investigation - South Cedar Street

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 09/09/2021 around 2:48 PM in the 000 Block of South Cedar Street. A vehicle driven by Vernon V. KIEHL, age 71, of Lancaster, struck the mirror of an oncoming vehicle driven by Amy FIORE, age 33, of Lititz. After this collision, KIEHL attempted to pull into an adjacent parking lot, when doing so, struck a vehicle attempting to exit the lot, driven by Spiros BIRBA, age 56, of Lititz. No injuries were reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sheriff's investigate stabbing in Union Township

UNION TWP. Mich. - The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to an apartment in Union Township early Sunday morning. Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest area and was taken to a local hospital. The sheriffs have interviewed witnesses and a person of interest...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

