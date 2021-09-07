COMMERCIAL BURGLARY INVESTIGATION - WARWICK TOWNSHIP

NLCRPD Patrol District & Sector Designation: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD was dispatched to a commercial premises located in the 1200 block of Brunnerville Road, in Warwick Township, for vandalism. It was reported that the front window was broken out and unknown if anyone went in or stole anything. Investigating patrol observed a front ground level window which had been broken out. The window faces Brunnerville Rd. The window had a large hole in it and then was opened upwards. It appeared as though someone had entered the business . A member of the NLCRPD forensics team took photographs of the entry point and room where entry was made and completed forensic crime scene processing.