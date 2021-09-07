Fraud - Warwick Township
NLCRPD Patrol District & Sector Designation: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating an unauthorized access to a personal checking account. Reporting party contacted the NLCRPD after she noticed her bank account had been compromised. A total of $1,472.54 was missing from her checking account. The money was dispersed to multiple different avenues.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
