RS Charts: Kanye West’s ‘Hurricane’ Storms to Number One as ‘Donda’ Dominates

By Elias Leight
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
Tracks from Kanye West ’s Donda overwhelmed the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart , led by “Hurricane,” which incorporates vocals from a pair of stars, Lil Baby and the Weeknd. “Hurricane” garnered more than 27 million streams, beating out Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of BTS ’ “Butter” to top the chart. This marks his first Number One RS 100 hit.

All 27 tracks off Donda reached the RS 100 — the second most simultaneous in RS 100 history after Lil Uzi Vert — with four debuting in the Top Ten: the muscular, distortion-slathered “Jail” with Jay-Z (22.9 million streams), the thunderous “Off the Grid” with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign (22.6 million), the whimsical ballad “Moon” with Don Toliver and Kid Cudi (19.3 million), and the sludgy, slamming “Praise God” with Baby Keem and Travis Scott (18.1 million). West launched another six tracks into the Top Twenty, and every one of Donda ‘s 27 tracks debuted on the RS 100.

Only a select few artists were able to withstand the Donda wave. “Butter” stood at Number Two thanks to robust sales. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber ’s “Stay” dropped to Number Three (25.4 million streams). And Lil Nas X ’s latest hit, “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow , was pushed down but not washed out of the Top Ten — the single settled at Number Eight with 18.8 million streams.

Donda impressive debut partially obscured the success of other new singles. Baby Keem’s brassy, triumphant “Family Ties,” which features a whirlwind, chest-thumping verse from Kendrick Lamar , launched at Number Nine with 16.2 million streams. Meek Mill ’s “Sharing Locations,” a scrappy, low-slung collaboration with Lil Baby and Lil Durk , also performed well, picking up 13.9 million streams and debuting at Number 15.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Halsey earned a new hit with “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God,” which appeared on her album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The track, which is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross , launched at Number 54 with 6.6 million streams. Other than that, West thoroughly dominated the songs chart.

Next week, expect a similar performance from Drake ’s Certified Lover Boy . The album has already amassed over 400 million streams in the U.S., according to Alpha Data, and Drake is responsible for every single one of the Top Twenty most popular songs in the country so far this week.

See the full RS 100 here .

