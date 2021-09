A 4-year-old child and his grandparents were crushed to death by a herd of wild elephants early Thursday morning in India. The elderly couple and their grandchild were sleeping in a hut in Anuppur district in the state of Madhya Pradesh when the herd rampaged through the area. Forest officials said nine elephants reportedly crossed the border from a neighboring state and entered the village in search of food.

ANIMALS ・ 18 DAYS AGO