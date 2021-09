The premiere of the first official trailer of Matrix Resurrections has become one of the most prominent events of this week, with countless fans of the original trilogy awaiting the return of Keanu Reeves What Neo. Now, and after the publication of a first and spectacular advance that you can see heading this news, Warner Bros. Pictures has shared a generous official synopsis which gives us some more clues about this fourth installment, in addition to completely omitting the two Matrix sequels, that is, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revelations. So much so, that it even points to a direct sequel to the original installment.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO