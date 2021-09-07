CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swords, sprites and cyberpunk - exploring the world of ANNO: Mutationem

By Ryan Lambie
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, all it takes is a slight shift in perspective to make the familiar look fresh and new. ANNO: Mutationem deals in the sort of familiar cyberpunk staples we’ve all seen plenty of in recent months: the benighted city bathed in queasy neon, the collision of high technology, and urban malaise. But what separates this outing from other cyberpunk odysseys of its ilk is its almost seamless mix of 3D polygonal world and 2D, anime-style sprites.

