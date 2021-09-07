Jacobs Pavilion Dumps Live Nation for Rival Promoter AEG Presents
Jacobs Entertainment, which owns Jacobs Pavilion at the Nautica Complex on the West Bank of the Flats, has announced that it has entered into an exclusive ten-year operating and booking agreement for the facility with the London-based AEG Presents, on of the world’s biggest concert promotion companies, along with Live Nation, which has been booking the facility for decades. AEG will take over concert bookings in the spring of 2022.coolcleveland.com
