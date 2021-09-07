Jacobs Pavilion Dumps Live Nation for Rival Promoter AEG Presents

There are new rules in place for the upcoming shows at Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheater. These are not our rules here at QYK, we are reporting the rules that have been put in place due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Live Nation which owns and operates the venue has new protocols in place. We thought it was important for you to know as we give away tickets and many of you have purchased tickets for shows.

