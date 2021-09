Genetic medicine has been at the heart of numerous advances in recent years, enabling the detection of disease susceptibility and the development of breakthrough medical treatments. But genetic research has a somewhat dark history — one that is more recent and close to home than we might realize or want to believe. This is the idea behind The Colony, a new play by Gina Stevensen that’s currently making its world premiere at Goodluck Macbeth in Reno.

RENO, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO