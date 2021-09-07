Ballard Spahr to Defend Impeachment Trial Consultants in Row Filed by Trump Supporter Over Allegedly Altered Tweet
Elizabeth Seidlin-Bernstein of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for trial consultants DOAR Inc. in a pending defamation lawsuit arising from the second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump. The case was filed July 22 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Van Der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin on behalf of Trump supporter Jennifer Lynn Lawrence. Bruce L. Castor Jr. and firm principal Michael van der Veen, who are listed as having filed the complaint, lead Trump’s impeachment defense team.www.law.com
