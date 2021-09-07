CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, OR

Council Resignation: Rainier looks to fill open position

Cover picture for the articleRainier City Councilor Brenda Tschida has resigned her position because she is moving out of state, according to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen. Applications are currently being sought to fill the vacancy left by Tschida's departure from the Rainier City Council for a term that expires in January 2023. Applicants for the volunteer position must currently reside, and have been a resident for at least one year, within the city limits.

