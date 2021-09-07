CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Taco Group Expands Florida Development Agreement After Successful First Opening

By Del Taco
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 Restaurant Deal Will Expand Brand Presence Across Florida’s East Coast. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // LAKE FOREST, Calif. - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its newest multi-unit deal that will add 10 new locations to the state of Florida in partnership with franchisees Aman Singh, Ajay Singh, Navdeep Bassi and Shubegh Bassi. The expansion deal comes just a few months after the franchisee family opened their first location in Melbourne, FL in May 2021 – the first of an existing three-unit commitment that was made in 2019. By adding 10 new restaurants to their deal, the franchisee family gains exclusive rights to the Indian River, Brevard and Volusia counties along Florida’s Space Coast and Treasure Coast regions.

Comments / 0

 

