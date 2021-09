Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will host the Tostada Bingo fundraiser on Sept. 25. Proceeds go to the club's programs and projects. The Soroptimist mission is to support education programs that lead to economic empowerment for women and girls, locally and globally. Tostado Bingo fundraiser proceeds will be used for the local Soroptimist International club’s high school and college scholarships, grants to kindergarten to eighth-grade teachers, the Senior L.I.F.E. center and the Little Free Library near the Loomis Train Depot.

LOOMIS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO