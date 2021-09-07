CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shenandoah, VA

Horsin’ Around with Shenandoah Downs

wsvaonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanna horse around with the Shenandoah Downs and become the owner of a race horse for a day? Even win part of the purse they win? Then be listening to WSVA from between 6am-9am for the cue to call. Be the specified caller when you hear it at 540-433-9782 and you’ll be qualified for a chance to be paired with a horse running at the Shenandoah Downs on September 25th. Depending on how it finishes you could win $100—or $2000. We’ll choose a winner during Early Mornings on Monday, September 20th . Get all the details and read the official rules at wsvaonline.com—and be listening for your chance to Horse Around with the Shenandoah Downs and WSVA!

wsvaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shenandoah County, VA
Shenandoah County, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Shenandoah, VA
Sports
City
Shenandoah, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Shenandoah, VA
Lifestyle
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Shenandoah County, VA
Pets & Animals
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Horsin#The Shenandoah Downs#Wsvaonline Com#Wsva#Mcdonalds#Vpromo#Covid#Harrisonburg Radio Group#State#Local Federal Taxes#News Talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy