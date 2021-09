New York Fashion Week designers are seeing green for Spring 2022. Bold, bright Kelly green had already been experiencing a boost in the fashion space, thanks to Bottega Veneta's Daniel Lee, who's been incorporating it into his ready-to-wear and accessories for the house since early in his tenure as creative director (it's been unofficially rebranded as "Bottega green"); other designers, like Molly Goddard and A.W.A.K.E., have included it in their palettes in recent seasons as well. And it seems like American brands are taking note for spring: Similarly strong, vibrant shades — from the aforementioned Kelly green to emerald — are all over the latest runways coming out of New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO