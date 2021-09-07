CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, GA

All COVID patients on ventilators at Hamilton Medical Center Monday unvaccinated

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYIwY_0boqQVrD00
Source: Hamilton Medical Center

All COVID-19 patients on ventilators at Hamilton Medical Center on Monday were unvaccinated, according to information posted on the hospital's website.

On Monday, the hospital had 62 COVID patients (58 unvaccinated; 94%); 14 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (13 unvaccinated; 93%); and nine were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 100%).

The hospital on Friday had 74 COVID patients (70 unvaccinated; 95%); 16 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (15 unvaccinated; 94%); and 10 were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 90%).

The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.

Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fearful of Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks as president, the United States’ top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defense official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Gavin Newsom looks to hold on to his job as California governor

(CNN) — California voters, who have endured raging wildfires, a historic drought and an ongoing pandemic, will decide Tuesday whether they want to remove from office Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's led the nation's most populous state for the past two-and-a-half years. National Democrats are closely watching this race --...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Hamilton, GA
Hamilton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventilators#Covid#Icu
The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
892
Followers
156
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Citizen

Comments / 0

Community Policy