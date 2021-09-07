All COVID patients on ventilators at Hamilton Medical Center Monday unvaccinated
All COVID-19 patients on ventilators at Hamilton Medical Center on Monday were unvaccinated, according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Monday, the hospital had 62 COVID patients (58 unvaccinated; 94%); 14 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (13 unvaccinated; 93%); and nine were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 100%).
The hospital on Friday had 74 COVID patients (70 unvaccinated; 95%); 16 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (15 unvaccinated; 94%); and 10 were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 90%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
