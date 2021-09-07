CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Final Homestand For League-Leading M-Braves Starts Tonight vs. Biscuits

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 7 days ago

PEARL, MS – The league-leading Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park for the final regular-season homestand Tuesday to face the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) through Sunday. The M-Braves lead the Double-A South by 8.0 games with 12 left in the 2021 season. The promo-packed homestand includes a pair of Bark in the Park days, First Responders Day, Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Jackson State Night, Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Kid’s Backpack Giveaway, Fireworks & 9/11 Tribute to Military and First Responders, and Team Photo Giveaway.

