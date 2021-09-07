CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Churn prediction model

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo company likes to lose valuable customers. In the beginning, a company typically focuses on acquiring new clients, then grows by offering additional products to existing clients or trying to get them to use their products more. If all is going well, there comes a point when the company is...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Data Science Project — Marketing Analytics & Data-Driven Solutions

Using Python to conduct EDA, perform statistical analysis, visualize insights, and present data-driven solutions to Chief Marketing Officer in the company. I’m a data analyst, and the Chief Marketing Officer has told me that previous marketing campaigns have not been as effective as they were expected to be. I need to analyze the data set to understand this problem and propose data-driven solutions.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Top Data Analyst Skills

Data analysts can expect to be able to perform several different functions, ranging from quick tasks in an hour, to tasks spanned out over a month. With that being said, there are also skills that vary in technicality, as well as some soft skills, like communication, and all of these skills are incredibly important. In this article, I will discuss my opinion of these top five data analyst skills defined by Indeed [2], in addition to some other skills that I found particularly interesting. As a note, this article is intended for people who are looking to become a data analyst and want to know about the expected skills, as well as people who are generally interested in knowing the top skills for data analysts (if you are a seasoned data analyst, you most likely already know about all of these skills). Keep on reading if you would like to learn more about the top skills of data analysts in 2021.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Product Analytics: Engagement Model (part 2)

This is a follow-up to the piece on the engagement model, in which we’ll discuss how the constructed model may aid in product knowledge, product development objectives, the search for insights, and the selection of the aha moment. All challenges will be accomplished using the example of an abstract marketplace for simplicity of comprehension; the vast majority of readers will be familiar with this sort of service, so it will be simple and clear.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Simple Guide on using Supervised Learning Model to forecast for Time-Series Data

Forecast future values on time-series data with XGBoost. Time-Series forecasting has been a popular area as many prediction problems involve predicting a time in the future to allows better decision making and manage resources more efficiently. In this article, we will discover how to use a supervised learning model —...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Churn#A Black Box#Predictive Model#Gbm
towardsdatascience.com

Decrease Neural Network Size and Maintain Accuracy: Knowledge Distillation

Some neural networks are too big to use. There is a way to make them smaller but keep their accuracy. Read on to find out how. Practical machine learning is all about tradeoffs. We can get better accuracy from neural networks by making them bigger, but in real life, large neural nets are hard to use. Specifically, the problem arises not in training, but in deployment. Large neural nets can be successfully trained on giant supercomputer clusters, but the problem arises when it comes time to deploy these networks on regular consumer devices. The average person’s computer or phone cannot handle running these large networks. If we want to use these networks in practice, we, therefore, need to decrease their size while still maintaining accuracy. Is this possible?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How Postman Fixed a Missing Layer in Our Data Stack

When I joined Postman’s data team a little over a year ago, our data was largely a mystery to me. Every day, I’d post questions on Slack like “Where can I find our MAU (monthly active users)?” Someone would tell me where to get it, but as I dug further, I’d find MAU data in other locations. And sometimes the different locations contradicted each other.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Machine learning is moving beyond the hype

Machine learning has been around for decades, but for much of that time, businesses were only deploying a few models and those required tedious, painstaking work done by PhDs and machine learning experts. Over the past couple of years, machine learning has grown significantly thanks to the advent of widely available, standardized, cloud-based machine learning platforms.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Image Segmentation with Classical Computer Vision-Based Approaches

Classical Computer Vision-Based Image Segmentation methods like Thresholding, Region-Based, Edge Detection Based and Morphological Segmentation are explained in 1 post to make a quick start with this domain. Image segmentation is the process of subdivision a digital image into multiple segments (objects). The goal of segmentation is to change the...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
towardsdatascience.com

Product Segmentation for Retail with Python

Your attention is mainly focused on the sales volumes distribution (fast/slow movers), demand variability and delivery lead time. The highest contribution to your total turnover: ABC Analysis. I. Scenario. 1. Problem Statement. You are the Operational Director of a local Distribution Center (DC) that delivers 10 Hypermarkets. In your scope...
RETAIL
natureworldnews.com

How Can Scientists Predict the Future: The Importance of Climate Models

Part of a scientist's duty in today's disinformation environment is to persuade the public about how science works. Making accurate, measured projections about the future is necessary to convince the public to believe in science. Is it possible to make accurate predictions about how the world will appear in 50 years?
SCIENCE
gitconnected.com

Autoviz: Create Simple Charts From Any Dataset In Python

Another useful and simple python package that allows for a quick and decent exploratory data analysis (EDA) is Autoviz. Autoviz is another package that helps the user simplify the EDA process, which is crucial for any data-related project. This post looks at how a user can utilise this package for...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Regression for Classification | Hands on Experience

Logistic Regression and Softmax Regression with Core Concepts. We all have developed numerous regression models in our lives. But only few are familiar with using regression models for classification. So my intention is to reveal the beauty of this hidden world. As we all know, when we want to predict...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

QuantumAI : Historical Background & Real World Qiskit Example

Quantum computation (QC) has become a hot topic. Leading research institutes, corporates and dedicated startups, invest massive resources in studying this technology and its actual performances. As for nearly every innovative technology, we may ask both abstract questions such as what is it or why is it trendy? As well as tangible ones such as “Are there any benefits that our organization may gain?” As for data scientists, we are commonly concern about “which Python package is optimal for such these algorithms?”. This post aims to shed some light on these questions.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Practical Method To Framing Machine Learning Solutions

A six-step method to frame a machine learning solution to achieve a product goal. I have recently introduced an approach on how to frame Machine Learning (ML) solutions. In short, you should iterate a three-step process that includes refining the problem, understanding the data requirements, and exploring the baseline solution. In this article, I am sharing a practical approach to do so. The process, I hope, would be less fuzzy than having a light-bulb idea and figuring out where it fits, as illustrated in Figure 1.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Incorporating Multivariate Testing Into Your Web Development

One of the most common problems with building a website isn’t actually technical at all, but more based on discovering which of your ideas is most likely to resonate with your audience. While A/B testing has become a popular way of trialing different designs, web development is rarely binary, and it’s possible to lose sight of winning widgets and above-the-fold calls-to-action. This is where multivariate testing steps in.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Learn Git in Simple Words

I have worked with many data scientists in the past years. One thing that I found common among them is the lack of software development skills. A simple, but important, practice in software development is version control that is kinda known as Git in the industry while other technologies exist. I found many data scientists are not very comfortable with Git mostly due to the fact that they did not understand why, where, and how they must use it. In this article, I described Git technology in simple words and provided you with scenarios where you must use it. I also describe the most important functionalities that you need for daily development: (a) saving changes, (b) inspecting the codebase, (c) undoing changes, and (d) rewriting history. Hope this helps you become more comfortable with this amazing technology.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Feature Selection with Genetic Algorithms

A genetic algorithm is a technique for optimization problems based on natural selection. In this post, I show how to use genetic algorithms for feature selection. While there are many well-known feature selections methods in scikit-learn, feature selection goes well beyond what is available there. Feature selection is a crucial...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

GPT-4 Will Have 100 Trillion Parameters — 500x the Size of GPT-3

OpenAI was born to tackle the challenge of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI) — an AI capable of doing anything a human can do. Such a technology would change the world as we know it. It could benefit us all if used adequately but could become the most devastating weapon in the wrong hands. That’s why OpenAI took over this quest. To ensure it’d benefit everyone evenly: “Our goal is to advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole.”
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

KPI Progress: Visualization with Tableau (Marketing Data)

One of the first steps to make raw data meaningful is to transform it into a right and efficient visualization. The best visualization has a clear purpose and has to be able to easily answer the most relevant questions. Efficiency and Effectiveness Visualization. In the world of the Media Industry,...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy