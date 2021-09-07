CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPG pulls 3Q, full-year guidance, expects sales volume hit due to supply disruption, parts shortages

By Patty Tascarella
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePPG on Tuesday said increasing supply disruption and logistics and transportation challenges are cutting deeper into third-quarter sales volume than anticipated. The Pittsburgh-based company expects sales will be $225 million to $275 million lower than it had forecast in July and is withdrawing previously announced guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2021. PPG said this is due to disruptions in commodity supplies; further reductions in customer production due to certain parts shortages such as semi-conductor chips; and continuing logistics and transportation challenges in the U.S., Europe and China.

