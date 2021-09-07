CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man no longer facing murder charge in Wichita death

 7 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a Wichita man on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting death last week of a man in Riverside Park.

Detectives arrested Daniel Scott Carpenter, 33, on Friday in the death of 32-year-old Jason Huber of Wichita, television station KAKE reported.

Huber was found last Wednesday suffering from gunshot wounds near south Riverside Park and later died at a hospital. Police have said Huber and Carpenter were seen in surveillance video at the same business on Wednesday and that they left the business at about the same time, with Huber leaving on a bike and Carpenter pulling away in a car. Police said Huber’s bike was stolen after he was shot.

Police had initially arrested another man in Huber’s shooting, but released him Friday saying he no longer faced charges in the case.

Authorities said at the time of Huber’s killing, Carpenter was on probation from 2008 convictions of child sex abuse counts, theft and burglary.

