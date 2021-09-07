Donald Hand Jr. Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed their first commitment of ‘22 with the verbal of combo guard Donald Hand Jr of Virginia Beach (VA).

A four star guard according to 247sports.com, Hand chose BC over offers from NC State, Clemson, Maryland and others. He is a top 100 recruit according to the site.

Hand Jr. visited Boston College over the weekend, and announced he would be committing shortly after returning from the trip. The visit was clearly impactful as many believed he was destined to pledge to NC State. He is the first commitment for the Class of ‘22.

This is obviously a big get for Earl Grant and his staff. Hand is an elite recruit with a major offer list. When Grant took over there was expectations that recruiting might take off, and with the announcement of a basketball only practice facility that only rose. Hand Jr. could be the first of many to pledge to the Eagles.

