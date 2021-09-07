CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Donald Hand Jr. Commits to Boston College

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gM2lZ_0boqOy2u00

Boston College landed their first commitment of ‘22 with the verbal of combo guard Donald Hand Jr of Virginia Beach (VA).

A four star guard according to 247sports.com, Hand chose BC over offers from NC State, Clemson, Maryland and others. He is a top 100 recruit according to the site.

Hand Jr. visited Boston College over the weekend, and announced he would be committing shortly after returning from the trip. The visit was clearly impactful as many believed he was destined to pledge to NC State. He is the first commitment for the Class of ‘22.

This is obviously a big get for Earl Grant and his staff. Hand is an elite recruit with a major offer list. When Grant took over there was expectations that recruiting might take off, and with the announcement of a basketball only practice facility that only rose. Hand Jr. could be the first of many to pledge to the Eagles.

BCBulletin

Boston College 51 Colgate 0: Observations on Defense

A look at the defense in Saturday's game against Colgate. Boston College defeated Colgate on Saturday 50-0 to begin the season 1-0. Here are some observations of the Eagles defense. * Defense did it's job on Saturday, only allowing 189 yards, zero points, 3.5 yards per play. They also allowed...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College's Keys to Victory: Colgate

Boston College opens its 2021 season against the Colgate Raiders in Chestnut Hill on Saturday at noon. An FCS team from the Patriot League, Colgate struggled the last two seasons, finishing 4-8 in 2019 and 0-2 in 2020. After an abysmal truncated season in 2020, where the Raiders were outscored 18-60, head coach Dan Hunt resigned for personal reasons. Stan Dakotsky, formerly the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, takes the reins this year. Boston College looks to make a major leap forward in the second year of the Jeff Hafley era. The newly explosive offense brings back all but two starters, while the defense is looking to make big strides this year.
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

Game Day Gallery: NC State at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MS -- Opportunity squandered, again. You've seen the news and read the articles so there's no need to belabor the fact that this was a bad loss. Then again, N.C. State does have to lose the first challenging game early every year except 2018: Clemson (game 3, 2013), Florida State (game 5, 2014), Louisville (game 5, 2105), ECU (game 2, 2016), South Carolina (game 1, 2017), Exception in 2108 (Clemson is the first loss in game 5), West Virginia (game 3, 2019), Virginia Tech (game 2, 2020).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Eagles Football: 2021 Season Predictions

The Boston College football season starts this weekend, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding Jeff Hafley’s second season as head coach, and his first with fans in the stands. Here’s a breakdown of what the BC Interruption football writers are expecting this year!. Arthur: I think BC will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
