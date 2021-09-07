CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avantor to acquire lab product manufacturer Masterflex in a multibillion-dollar deal

By John George
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Line laboratory equipment supplier Avantor has entered into an agreement to buy the product line of an Illinois-based pump manufacturer in a multibillion-dollar deal. Radnor-based Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is acquiring the Masterflex bioprocessing business of Antylia Scientific, a privately held portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital. Masterflex, based in Vernon Hills, Illinois, is a global maker of peristaltic pumps and aseptic single-use fluid transfer technologies.

www.bizjournals.com

