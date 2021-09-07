Poll – What’s the Best Black Sabbath Song? – Vote Now

CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando. Orlando could not have asked for a better person to deliver a rock show than Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. The return of British metal rockers Judas Priest to Central Florida came amid the reemergence of the ever increasing global pandemic that continues to play heavily on the minds of many who attended Warlando metal festival on a sprinkle-filled steamy Saturday night. Judas Priest made their only Florida appearance this year, having last played there in 2019. Surprising was the fact that the Orlando Amphitheater was only about half full for a venue that has a 10,000-person capacity, leaving plenty of room to socially distance if that was your concern. Masks were nearly non-existent as is the norm at concerts these days. While it would have been great to see a couple of missing band members who didn’t make the trip across the pond, those who attended had the opportunity to experience an unbelievable concert by one of the greatest metal bands of all time — and certainly one of the most glaring omissions from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO