Kalkaska County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kalkaska by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kalkaska A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CRAWFORD AND EAST CENTRAL KALKASKA COUNTIES At 1137 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bear Lake, or 8 miles west of Grayling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Grayling around 1145 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hartwick Pines State Park and Lovells. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

