Romelu Lukaku Refuses to Draw Comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has refused to be drawn into comparisons with Manchester United's latest signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair both completed returns to former clubs from the Serie A as Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United in the last week of the transfer deadline whilst Lukaku signed for the Blues from Inter Milan.

Speaking on the Portugal star, Lukaku refused to be compared to the forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtfWF_0boqNtb400

"Don’t ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never. (He) is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football. I’m not going to rank him from first to third but he’s in there. What he's achieved... is something exceptional." he said.

The pair led the Serie A goalscoring charts last season as Ronaldo bagged 29 goals. Lukaku was just five goals shy of the ex-Juventus star on 24, but the Belgian beat Ronaldo's side to lift the title with Inter.

The striker's will once again batte it out for a golden boot award as Ronaldo followed Lukaku's return to Chelsea with a sensational move back to Manchester United within the closing days of the transfer window.

However, he did not want to get drawn into comparisons due to his high respect held for Ronaldo.

Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Chelsea Admission

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea will find solutions to ensure Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner play together in the Blues attack. Chelsea have an array of attacking options now following the £97.5 million arrival of Lukaku from Inter Milan last month. He got off to the perfect start, netting inside 15 minutes during his debut at the Emirates against Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal coach refuses to be drawn into excitement over Manchester United move

Fernando Santos was refusing to be drawn into the excitement over Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United as he prepared Portugal for their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.United formally confirmed Ronaldo’s signing from Juventus this morning on the eve of the Group A clash between his national team and Ireland in the wake of Friday’s shock announcement that the 36-year-old was on his way back to the red half of Manchester.Portugal boss Santos and goalkeeper Rui Patricio were inundated with questions about their star man at their pre-match press conference in Lisbon hours later, but Santos for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Romelu Lukaku to miss Belgium match due to suspension, ‘minor’ thigh issue

Romelu Lukaku has done very well during the international break once again, scoring three times in two games and earning his 100th cap for Belgium at just 28 years of age. He is already sixth on their all-time appearances list, and far and away the leader in their all-time goalscoring list with 67 — and most impressively, with 50 of those coming in his last 50 games.
UEFA
Cristiano Ronaldo
Romelu Lukaku
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku reveals plans for England return and gives injury news

Chelsea fans would have been pleased last night when they watched Romelu Lukaku get booked in his game for Belgium. He scored and helped his country beat Czech Republic 3-0 on the night, but he wont be featuring in next weeks match due to being suspended after the booking, and that means Chelsea fans can breathe a sigh of relief that he will be fine to come back to London unscathed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku the ‘missing piece of Chelsea jigsaw’, Shaun Wright-Phillips claims

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Romelu Lukaku is the missing piece to Chelsea’s jigsaw and is confident his former club can go from strength to strength with the Belgium international leading the line.Lukaku made his second debut for Chelsea after returning to England from Inter Milan for a reported £96million and made an impression straight away after he scored in a 2-0 win against Arsenal last month at the Emirates Stadium.Thomas Tuchel’s men, who saw off Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener, have made an unbeaten start to the season after drawing 1-1 against Liverpool with 10 men last weekend. Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'It's useless' - Lukaku insists he does not deserve Ronaldo comparisons

The 28-year-old says it's "useless" to make comparisons with him and the Portugal superstar. Belgium and Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku insisted he has a long way to go before he can be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo scored his 110th and 111th international goals this week, moving two clear of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Romelu Lukaku was in a 'deep hole' at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku has told of the tough times he faced when he moved clubs in 2017 to join up with then Jose Mourinho-led Manchester United. The Belgian made the big money move from Everton with great expectations on his shoulders - and for a time he fulfilled the hopes many fans had for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea vs Aston Villa player ratings: Romelu Lukaku brace at the Bridge

At fulltime it ended Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 and it was a match of debuts, first goals and patience that saw the blues leave Stamford Bridge with all three points. Saul made his debut that ended quite unceremoniously which I will allude to later on, Romelu Lukaku made his second home debut and Mateo Kovacic scored his first goal Stamford Bridge. So you could say it was straightforward win for Chelsea well that isn’t entirely the case. There were spells of Aston Villa pressure that made it looked likely that they would of scored but thankfully due to resilient defending and Edouard Mendy brilliance that did not happen. Despite the pressure, the players always found a way out and closed the game out in the second half with two goals that put the result out of doubt. There was a lot of rotation and the team still performed at the high level they have shown this season so far and that is really a testament to the talent that is littered within this squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo, who rejoined Manchester United on 27 August, made his debut for the English team in the Premier League match against Newcastle. CR7 plays as a starter, occupying the position of center forward. Manchester United published a video on Thursday with the presentation of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel hails Romelu Lukaku as the difference as Chelsea beat Aston Villa

Thomas Tuchel hailed Romelu Lukaku’s goal-scoring “personality” as central to Chelsea’s unbeaten Premier League start. Belgium hitman Lukaku fired a fine double for his first Stamford Bridge goals, as the Blues swept past Aston Villa 3-0 in west London. Mateo Kovacic teed up Lukaku’s first strike then dinked home a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Manchester United from rage to rapture... in May fans broke into old Trafford in anger, on Saturday they stayed to hail their hero

One by one, they came back out on to the pitch for the encore. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Bruno Fernandes and, yes of course, Cristiano Ronaldo. Post-match media duties on the touchline at Old Trafford turned into some kind of victory parade. As they were interviewed on camera, you could barely hear them speak. For more than an hour after the final whistle, hundreds of Manchester United fans stayed behind to celebrate and savour what felt like a momentous occasion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

