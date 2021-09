The East Atchison lady golfers had a great start to their season Monday, August 30, 2021, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Missouri. The girls played in the Best Ball Tournament and finished first as a team out of 12 schools. A total of 56 individual golfers competed and of those, three EA girls placed in the top 10. Alex Barnett earned 5th place. Kelsea Kirwan placed 8th and Sydnee Bruns placed 10th. Pictured above are EA golfers Emmy Laur, Sydnee Bruns, Alex Barnett, Josie King, and Kelsea Kirwan. The girls will host Rock Port at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in Tarkio. (Submitted by Shannon Bruns)

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO