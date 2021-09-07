CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Police, family seek clues in Missouri man’s shooting death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

LA BELLE, Mo. (AP) — The family of a northeast Missouri man found shot to death in rural northeast Missouri seven weeks ago is offering a reward for information in his death.

A propane delivery driver found the body of William Steffen, 81, on the back porch of his farmhouse three miles north in La Belle on July 16.

Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish said his office is treating the case as a homicide but currently has no suspects or leads. He said the department has not ruled out anything and is considering all possibilities, KTVO reported.

Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold said Steffen died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Steffen’s son, Greg, said his father’s .357 magnum was found at the scene but he always had firearms around the farm.

No known items were taken and Steffen speculated that the propane delivery driver might have scared off whoever was there.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is helping with the investigation. Authorities are awaiting a final autopsy report and analysis of various evidence.

The Steffen family is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Firearms#La Belle#Ap#Ktvo
The Associated Press

Wrongly convicted man who escaped death row dies of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who escaped death row in Louisiana in 2012 after he was exonerated by DNA evidence for a murder he didn’t commit has died of COVID-19. Damon Thibodeaux’s death earlier this month was “so unfair,” according to a Minneapolis attorney who worked to free Thibodeaux after 16 years behind bars, including 15 on death row, after he was convicted in the 1996 death of his 14-year-old step-cousin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

569K+
Followers
313K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy