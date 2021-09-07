Jessica Chastain has tongue-in-cheek response to viral red carpet moment with Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain has offered a tongue-in-cheek reaction to a viral red carpet moment involving her co-star Oscar Isaac .

Both actors recently walked the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival. They play the lead roles in Scenes From A Marriage , a forthcoming American remake of the 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name.

While posing for photos, Isaac appeared to stroke Chastain’s arm before leaning into her shoulder. Chastain, in turn, gave him a hug and cradled his face with both hands while the two smiled and laughed together.

The scene went viral and was even slowed down on video, as social media users marveled at the actors’ chemistry and friendship.

“The way oscar isaac looks at jessica chastain i would simply faint,” one person tweeted.

“I CAN’T get over jessica chastain and oscar isaac being the sexiest duo,” someone else wrote.

Chastain herself reacted to the viral clip on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of Morticia Addams with her husband Gomez leaning into the crook of her arm, in a stance mirroring Isaac’s in the red carpet video.

Along with the image, Chastain simply tweeted “Sept 12th” along with a smiling devil emoji – a reference to the show’s release date on HBO in the US. A UK date has yet to be confirmed for the series.