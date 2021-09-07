Giants 2021 Record Projection

The Dallas Cowboys have high hopes for the 2021 NFL season, with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott returning from both a season-ending ankle injury in 2020 and a mild shoulder strain in training camp, it stands to reason the Cowboys offense will return to the form that saw it ranked as the best in the league in 2019 as well as through the first four weeks of last season. The dismissal of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan hints greatly at the impatience living within Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones, who wasted no time firing Nolan after just one season of watching his defense become the worst in franchise history in several categories.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO