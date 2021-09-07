CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ornamental grass lovers- your time is at hand!

By Stephanie Ann Turner
clemson.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perennial Plant of the Year® for 2022 is a lovely native grass, little bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium). The Perennial Plant Association designates a plant of the year annually. They choose perennials that are “suitable for a wide range of growing climates, require low maintenance, have multiple-season interest, and are relatively pest/disease-free.”

hgic.clemson.edu

Comments / 0

