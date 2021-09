Cision’s 2021 State of the Press Release looks at the latest insights from around the industry. There’s been a lot of talk about the new normal in the last year – but what’s the new normal in public relations?Today, Cision released the 2021 State of the Press Release, an annual report industry best practices, trends and insights as they pertain to press releases, and gathered from an analysis of more than 100,000 press releases distributed over Cision PR Newswire. For this year’s report, Cision also surveyed PR pros across the U.S. to understand how press releases fit into their larger PR strategy.

