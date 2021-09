Immersive sims have had, if not the renaissance of the retro shooter, a bit of a second wind in recent years. Gloomwood has had several great showings this year, highlighting the potential of the genre in the hands of indie developers. But nobody is creating immersive sims at the level (or budget) of Arkane. I consider Prey to be the finest title of the genre to date, and while the Dishonored series may be more of a stealth adventure, it allows the same freedom to use the physical world, and its rules, to achieve your goals. Enter Deathloop, Arkane’s second crack at creating a singleplayer game with competitive multiplayer elements.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO