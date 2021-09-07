Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: September 2021

Oh, how I love September. Crisp mornings and routines of the fall semester settle in, but there'll be some hot days left. September is a beautiful month with a wide range in temperatures, and you deserve a variety of food to enjoy this month. There are lots of places already serving fall drinks and desserts (i.e. Watson's Curtis Orchard seasonal slush is available and so are Art Mart's pumpkin cookies), so I was sure to include a pumpkin treat in this list as well.