Jocelyn Sykes Selected to be Part of NDSS Times Square Video Presnentation on Sept. 18

Or, “How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”. I google “Times Square ferris wheel.” The first result takes me to the official Times Square Wheel website, boasting a “ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE… THAT WILL SHOWCASE THE CROSSROADS OF THE WORLD AS NEVER SEEN BEFORE.” I purchase one general admission ticket for 12 p.m. the next day. I do not choose to make a $5 donation to the Cristian Rivera Foundation or the John A. Reisenbach Foundation. The final cost of my transaction is $22.60. I pay.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO