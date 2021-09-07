CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jocelyn Sykes Selected to be Part of NDSS Times Square Video Presnentation on Sept. 18

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJocelyn Sykes is headed to Broadway. Jocelyn, who lives in Martinsburg with her parents, Jessica (a Bridgeport High School alum) and Martrelle Sykes and is the granddaughter of Sonny and Terri Donaldson (who reside in Bridgeport) will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
