Belichick: “I Have Nothing But Positive Thoughts And Feelings For Cam”

By Ian Glendon
fullpresscoverage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made his weekly appearance on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI in Boston, and naturally, he was asked about the release of quarterback Cam Newton to which he had nothing but positives to say about the veteran signal-caller. “I have nothing but positive...

fullpresscoverage.com

Comments / 0

