Cancer

Roche strikes $3B+ deal with Adaptimmune to develop cell therapies for cancer

By Michael Fitzhugh
bioworld.com
 7 days ago

A new deal between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Roche Group's Genentech Inc. aims to develop allogeneic cell therapies for up to five shared cancer targets. Should the agreement win regulatory clearance, still pending, Adaptimmune will receive $150 million up front and additional payments of $150 million over five years, barring early termination of the agreement. In addition, it could be eligible for development, regulatory and commercial milestones payments from Roche exceeding $3 billion, plus royalties.

www.bioworld.com

