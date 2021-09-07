Roche strikes $3B+ deal with Adaptimmune to develop cell therapies for cancer

Dr Marshall discusses the impact regorafenib has had in the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and describes data from the COLLECT and ReDOS clinical trials. John Marshall, MD: As oncologists, a lot of us don’t understand the principle that regorafenib, or STIVARGA, brings to the table. We must first remember that we have been trying to find drugs with a survival benefit in metastatic colon cancer for a long time. Regorafenib broke through after many years of not having anything new. We can’t forget that the CORRECT clinical trial is a positive clinical trial. We also must remember what kind of disease we’re treating. If you know about regorafenib, you know it hits 19 different targets, and these targets are signal pathway targets that are commonly abnormal in metastatic colorectal cancer.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO