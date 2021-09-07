Down tree causes Highway 42 shutdown

UPDATE: The affected portion of Highway 42 in the Town of Gibraltar is now open according to Gibraltar Fire and Rescue. Monday’s storm caused more than just thousands of homes and businesses to be without power in northern Door County. A section of Highway 42 between Gibraltar Road and County Road A was shut down at approximately 7:30 a.m. due to a downed powerline caused by a fallen tree. Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Chief Andy Bertges says Wisconsin Public Service told him the road could be closed for a few more hours as their crews try to fix the problem.