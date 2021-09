Live Oak Theatre and Conservatory expands its program to include a special class in youth art conducted by Robyn Gray. The class is for boys and girls ages 9 to 19., Students will be taught about perspective, basic shapes, shading, reflections and blending as they work with a different medium each month: charcoal & pastels, watercolor, acrylics, colored pencils, mosaics, copper art, or wood burning. Some of their works will be displayed at City Hall. This is a special 1.5 hourclass is held on Mondays from 5:00 – 6:30pm. Tuition is $50 per month.

