This is an op-ed by Christina Ray Stanton, author of the award-winning book "Out of the Shadow of 9-11: An Inspiring Tale of Escape and Transformation." When I moved to New York City from Florida in 1993, I was a naive 23-year-old who wondered if I could ever find my way in this vibrant city. But every glimpse of the famous Statue of Liberty out in the harbor of my new home filled me with hope, assuring me that millions of people had remade themselves here and that I could too.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO