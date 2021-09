Seven Teton County elected officials penned a letter Tuesday to county commissioners asking to be included in decisions about employee pay. All seven of those elected officials — the Teton County Assessor, Attorney, Clerk, Clerk of District Court, Coroner, Treasurer, and Sheriff — spoke with the News&Guide on Tuesday to explain their reasons for sending the letter as the county finishes up a salary study that could alter how employees are compensated. The officials said hiring and retaining staff has been difficult with the county’s current pay structure. They also called for paying Teton County employees a “basic living wage” and considering other options like housing stipends to close the gap.

