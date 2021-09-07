CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Another NRA Board Member’s Internal Reform Push

By Tom Kutsch
thetrace.org
 7 days ago

NEW from THE TRACE: Ten years after her son was shot, she helps other grieving parents. “Before that moment, if anybody told me that my son would become a victim of gun violence, I would have told them they were lying. I was doing everything right. Akeal was a great kid. He never got into trouble.” In the weeks that followed the death of her 14-year-old son, Natasha Christopher felt that New York City police failed to show the sense of emergency that should surround a child homicide. But while city officials didn’t show the concern that Christopher expected, a few strangers did — including Sandra Rougier, who had also lost her son in a shooting. The two women began hosting gatherings for mothers of murdered children in the basement of a church, eventually growing to a group of around 30 that has supported each other through their grief. “We just did anything to stay sane,” Rougier said. “Anything to say, ‘We are still here.’” Read more in Ann Givens’s profile of Christopher.

www.thetrace.org

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

Court nixes enforcement of anti-riot law

A federal court has ruled that law enforcement in Florida may not enforce the provisions of HB 1 on grounds that the legislation is too vague. The so-called anti-riot bill, HB1 boosts penalties for rioters and allows Floridians to challenge a municipality's decision to defund its police department, The measure also prohibits anyone from defacing, injuring or damaging a memorial, allows legal action against a local government that obstructs reasonable law enforcement protection during an unlawful gathering, and requires that anyone arrested for a violation be held in law enforcement custody until their first court appearance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thetrace.org

The Bipartisan Popularity of Community Violence Intervention

Americans support using community-led violence intervention to prevent crime. Seventy-six percent of likely voters — including 88 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of Republicans — say local and state officials should use money from the American Rescue Plan to fund community-focused violence intervention efforts, according to a survey of 1,153 likely voters by Safer Cities, a progressive nonprofit focusing on public safety. Both hiring more police officers and investing in community programs got favorable ratings from about 80 percent of respondents, though Republicans were far more likely to pick the former and Democrats the latter. Community violence intervention also found bipartisan support when respondents were asked to weigh specific tenets of the programs. For example, 86 percent of respondents (87 percent of Democrats and 86 percent of Republicans) were supportive of mentoring and after-school programs for young people at risk of being a perpetrator or victim of gun violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Finger Lakes Times

Manhattan judge shoots down legal bid by two NRA members to intervene in NY AG’s lawsuit

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge shot down a Thursday bid by two National Rifle Association members to spare the gun rights group from a lawsuit aimed at its eradication. Lawyers for Francis Tate and Mario Aguirre, both card-carrying NRA members, argued the group’s rank-and-file should be permitted to intervene in the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James to shutter the New York-chartered non-profit.
MANHATTAN, NY
thetrace.org

Encouraging Findings on Veteran Suicide Come With a Caveat

Veteran suicides decreased in 2019, but the proportion of gun deaths ticked up. Overall, veterans suicide rate fell by 7 percent from 2018 to 2019, according to the most recently available data from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual National Veterans Suicide Prevention. The 2019 total of 6,261 veteran suicide deaths was 399 lower than in 2018, representing the biggest single-year decrease in the adjusted suicide rate since 2001. The growing role of firearms: Guns accounted for 70.2 percent of suicides by men veterans (up from 69.9 percent in 2018) and 49.8 percent of women veterans (up from 41.1 percent in 2018). From 2001 to 2019, the rates of gun suicide among veterans increased by 2.7 percent overall, but the split between men (+2.9 percent) and women (+12.8 percent) stands out among the findings. In the same time frame, gun suicides declined by 4.8 percent among the general population. “Firearm safety in the context of suicide prevention remains a highly salient and evidence-based aspect of veteran suicide prevention, yet we have thus far continued to witness proportions of 50-70 percent for firearm-related veteran suicide,” the reports reads. The report notes that this and next year “will bring to fruition the implementation and delivery of a comprehensive public health campaign addressing firearm safety in the context of veteran suicide prevention.” [If you are having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
thetrace.org

$5B for Community Gun Violence Intervention Included in House Budget Plan

NEW from THE TRACE: Four under-the-radar cases that could change the landscape of firearms regulation. Legal challenges to gun restrictions have been building since 2008, when the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in District of Columbia v. Heller established the right to own a firearm for self-defense. The ruling struck down a ban on handgun ownership, but it left the constitutionality of other gun restrictions up in the air, and over the last decade, justices have refrained from issuing any other major rulings to further define the extent of people’s rights to possess firearms. “There’s an enormous amount of uncertainty about what exactly the limits of the Second Amendment are, and that sort of uncertainty generates litigation,” said gun law expert Timothy Lytton. From bans on large-capacity magazines to age restrictions on handgun buyers, Brian Freskos previews four big lower court cases that experts say could leave a lasting imprint on Second Amendment jurisprudence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Community groups rally in the Loop, pushing for immigration reform

As Sam Sung Cheol Park joined a rally with immigration advocates downtown on Tuesday afternoon, a looming deadline could alter his life. Park, of River North, came to the United States as a child and is allowed to legally work since he is protected through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. But the program currently doesn’t provide a path for him to become a U.S. citizen.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
thetrace.org

A Violent Year for Minneapolis

More than a year after George Floyd’s murder, Minneapolis is on track for most homicides in 20 years. The Star Tribune parsed the numbers and the traumatizing effect on residents. Across many markers of gun violence, the city has seen a steep rise compared to the average between 2008 and 2021: shooting reports (+150 percent); gunshot wounds (+87 percent); homicides (+76 percent); shooting scenes (+56 percent); and 911 calls about shots fired (+11 percent). Where the shootings are happening: “The violence is not evenly distributed,” tweeted reporter Andy Mannix. “Most is coming from pockets of five neighborhoods, and in some cases single-block radiuses. These are lower-income and more racially diverse areas. More than ever, Minneapolis is split into two very different living experiences right now.” As violence surged, officers pulled back: A separate investigation from Reuters shows that in the year since Floyd’s killing, the Minneapolis Police Department pulled back street stops of “suspicious” persons and traffic stops by 76 percent and 85 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the number of people charged with gun violations declined by more than half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Department of Justice asks court to freeze enforcement of Texas’ abortion law

The United States’ justice department filed a motion Tuesday night that seeks to freeze Texas’ fetal heartbeat law from being enforced. The Department of Justice filed a request for a temporary injunction or restraining order in the Western District of Texas in Austin at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The 47-page filing argues that Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, is unconstitutional primarily because the Texas “banned abortions months before viability—at a time before many women even know they are pregnant.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Labor#Nra#Gun Violence Archive#New York City#Nra Board#Trace#Marine
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy