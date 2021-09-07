CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Official Trailer For THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2

By Editorials
 7 days ago

Tags: Charlize Theron, chloe grace-moretz, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, Nick Kroll, Oscar Isaac, The Addams Family 2, Wallace Shawn. Join The Addams Family as they embark on one twisted road trip in this new trailer for THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2. See it in theaters or on demand on October 1.

Black Hills Pioneer

John Lithgow joins Sharper cast

John Lithgow has joined the cast of 'Sharper'. The 75-year-old actor has become the latest star to board the cast of the Apple Original Films and A24 thriller, which is being directed by Benjamin Caron. Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton will also star in the film,...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Addams Family reboot Wednesday adds Thora Birch and more

Having already brought on You and Yes Day actress Jenna Ortega in the title role alongside Luis Guzman as Gomez and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Netflix’s Tim Burton-produced The Addams Family reboot Wednesday has now filled out its supporting cast. Joining the new live-action series are Thora Birch as Wednesday’s...
TV SERIES
IGN

Malignant - Official Trailer 2

From James Wan, the director of The Conjuring, comes a new vision of terror. Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming horror thriller film, Malignant. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis ("Annabelle," "The Mummy"), Maddie Hasson (YouTube's "Impulse," TV's "Mr. Mercedes"), George Young (TV's "Containment"), Michole Briana White (TV's "Black Mafia Family," "Dead to Me"), Jacqueline McKenzie ("Palm Beach," TV's "Reckoning"), Jake Abel (TV's "Supernatural," the "Percy Jackson" films) and Ingrid Bisu ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Nun"). Malignant arrives in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on September 10, 2021.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why the Addams Family 2 will be Released on Theater and Digital

The whole concept of animated films is exhilarating, not to mention captivating. With the first animation film done in 1960, the entire process of manipulating objects and figures to appear as moving images has made a revolutionary change in the right direction. I’m talking about the latest Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) that has produced animated films that look more smooth and realistic. The Addams Family 2 is a perfect example of a stop-animation film. It is a sequel to the first Addams Family that was released in theatres in 2019. In the very beginning, it was a comic strip under the same name. Addams Family later turned into an iconic gothic TV sitcom. Today, the Addams Family franchise has earned about $76 million after expenses. They continue to be a favorite family film in Canada, the United States, and worldwide.
MOVIES
IGN

Mass - Official Trailer

Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Reed Birney and Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton), agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz's writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger, and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind. Mass arrives in theaters on October 8, 2021.
MOVIES
#Bron Creative
bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Addams Family 2’ Heads Straight Home on October 1st! [Trailer]

Check out the official trailer for The Addams Family 2 below, which takes the family on a ghoulish road trip across America. Think the Griswolds… only just a little bit more bizarre…. In the new movie, “We find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Trailer For DC Animated Movie INJUSTICE

Check out this new trailer for Injustice, an all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE). The movie is coming October 19, 2021 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular...
VIDEO GAMES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2, VAMPIR, IT CAME FROM BELOW

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 Trailer: "Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"
MOVIES
IGN

C'mon C'mon - Official Trailer

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future. Gaby Hoffman also stars in the film. C'mon C'mon, written and directed by Mike Mills, arrives in theaters in November 2021.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Watch This New Official Trailer For LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Check out this official new trailer for #LastNightInSoho movie. Focus Features will release LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in theaters on October 29, 2021. Story: In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For RON’S GONE WRONG

Disney has released these hilarious new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ and Locksmith Animation’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” Liam Payne’s new single Sunshine can be heard in the trailer and is featured in the film. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” opens in theaters around the world this October. “Ron’s Gone Wrong”...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For ENCOUNTER Starring Riz Ahmed

Tags: Aditya Geddada, Encounter, Lucian-River Chauhan, Octavia Spencer, Riz Ahmed, Rory Cochrane. Check out these official poster and trailer for Amazon original movie ENCOUNTER. Amazon Studios will release ENCOUNTER in theaters December 3rd, 2021 and on Prime Video December 10th, 2021. Directed by: Michael Pearce. Written by: Joe Barton, Michael...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Dexter' Reunites With Deb and His Son in Thrilling Official Trailer for 'New Blood'

The official trailer for Showtime's Dexter: New Blood is here. The nearly three-minute trailer opens with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) settling into his new (fake) small-town life under a new alias, Jim Lindsay, as he happily says hi to a group of teenagers, treats a co-worker with pastries and, yes, even chops some wood in the snowy forest. But old temptations are hard to kill -- literally.
TV SERIES
romper.com

These Addams Family Halloween Costumes Are Perfect For Your Creepy Clan

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky. Mysterious and spooky. They’re altogether ooky, The Addams Family!” If you know and love the lyrics to that opening theme song, then you’re probably a rabid fan of The Addams Family. What started as a cartoon for The New Yorker by Charles Addams back in the 1930s has spawned not just a hit TV show in the 1960s, but subsequent movies and books, too. So if you’re looking to dress up like that frightening family, these Addams Family Halloween costumes will give you the chills.
RELATIONSHIPS

