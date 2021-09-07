Make Doctor Who Weird Again

There’s still a big question to answer when it comes to Doctor Who when it comes to who will take the place of this fan-favorite character and who can possibly make it work in the best way. Plenty of people have been chiming in for a while now, and some even chimed in when Jodie Whittaker first took the job since she wasn’t that well-received to start with given that she was the first woman to take on the lead role of this show. But throughout her time thus far as the noted Doctor she’s been nothing less than great as a lot of fans have come around to accept her and have wondered just who can fill her spot when all is said and done. It’s a fair question really since throughout the history of this show a lot of people have developed one or two favorites or have enjoyed the show no matter who’s in the main role. But these days it feels that people are getting pickier, which means it might need to be someone truly gifted that can take on this role.

