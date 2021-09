It never ceases to amaze me what an amazing and complicated thing a community is — always changing and interconnected. When there are issues, solutions rarely come down to one intervention or agency. Maybe it is because we are in the middle of various needs assessments or dealing with the next COVID-19 round, but as the various human service groups collaborate to address needs, gaps and trends, how systems impact each other becomes more apparent and more and more important.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO