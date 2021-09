Join the Parks & Recreation Department for a night of fall fun on Friday, Sept. 17! Paint-a-Pumpkin sponsored by SafeSplash Swim School will be in Centennial Park from 5-7 p.m. Preregistered participants will be able to pick out their own pumpkin and they will also receive paints and brushes, a glow stick and caramel apple supplies. Stick around to have your hand painted with a fun design, and a see a free showing of "Raya and the Last Dragon" at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) during Movies in the Park sponsored by NCMIC!

WAUKEE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO