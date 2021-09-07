Awwdorable Autumn Animals Ready For Fall

There's a reason why pumpkin spice lattes start rearing their glorious heads at the end of the summer instead of waiting for true autumn to set in. It's because we, the people, demand it. No matter how much we indulge in icy mojito cocktails or eat stone fruits with our dinner, by the time September rolls around, we're all craving pumpkin, apple cider, and cinnamon. Thankfully, it's just as easy to summer-ify a fall dish as it is to winterize a salad. Just take your favorite autumn ingredients, add some ice, and BOOM! Your craving is sated. These 15 cool recipes will give you just a taste of that October chill, helping you ride out the last heat waves of summer feeling utterly refreshed.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO