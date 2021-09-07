CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, MD

2141 Wisconsin Ave NW #503

Cover picture for the article: Gorgeous Upper Georgetown One Bedroom :: - Gorgeous one bedroom flooded with light and impressive living spaces! Located in the middle of Georgetown and Glover Park, this home features a great floor plan, modern kitchen and bath, spacious bedroom with great closet space. Balcony overlooks observatory circle and tree-top views! Located in a fantastic location, within walking distance to numerous restaurants, shops, cultural attractions, transportation and so much more! Not to be missed!

